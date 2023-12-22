Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,614,000 after buying an additional 74,471 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 189,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,214. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.