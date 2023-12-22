Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 8,228 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 135,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,681. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

