Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.85. 18,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

