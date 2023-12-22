Courage Miller Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 606,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 8.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. 213,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,439. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.