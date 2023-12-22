Courier Capital LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

