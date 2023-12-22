Courier Capital LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.99 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.15 and its 200-day moving average is $235.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

