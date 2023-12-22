Courier Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.39. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

