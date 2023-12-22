Courier Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $206.23 and a 1-year high of $263.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

