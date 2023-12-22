Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,135,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

