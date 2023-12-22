Courier Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $186.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

