Courier Capital LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.85% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $12.25 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

