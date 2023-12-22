Courier Capital LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $407.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $410.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.