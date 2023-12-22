Courier Capital LLC Has $653,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 127,772 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,822 shares of company stock valued at $43,829,452 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

