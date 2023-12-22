Courier Capital LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 483,760 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

CAG opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.