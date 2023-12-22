Courier Capital LLC Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $122.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

