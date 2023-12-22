Courier Capital LLC Purchases 19,027 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,051 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

