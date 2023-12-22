Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $129.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $132.14.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

