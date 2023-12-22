Courier Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,509,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average is $219.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

