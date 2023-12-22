Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

