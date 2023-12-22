Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

CUZ stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

