CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5,506.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 709,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 696,730 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,912,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BJUL opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $348.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

