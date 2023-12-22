CRA Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

