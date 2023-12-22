CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,322,000 after purchasing an additional 485,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $167.75 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $168.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

