CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 237,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 90,841 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

POCT stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

