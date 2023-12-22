Crane Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after purchasing an additional 535,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after purchasing an additional 550,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.