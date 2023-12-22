Crane Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,348 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.89% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $41,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

