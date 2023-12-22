Crane Advisory LLC Sells 263 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crane Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $261.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.05. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

