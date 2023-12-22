Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises approximately 3.2% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $152.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.95.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.07.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

