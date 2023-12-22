Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Position Lessened by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCRN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $780.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,335.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,811 shares of company stock worth $688,894. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

