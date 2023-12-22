CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $78.68. 462,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,690,942. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

