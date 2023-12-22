CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of CVS opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in CVS Health by 68.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

