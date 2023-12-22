Cynthia M. Fornelli Purchases 1,000 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia M. Fornelli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,366.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

