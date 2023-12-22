D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.66, for a total transaction of $409,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,848,545.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $412,320.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total value of $1,081,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00.

On Friday, November 24th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $1,063,250.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.1 %

VRSN stock opened at $204.46 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on VeriSign

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.