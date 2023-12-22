D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 286,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 630,176 shares.The stock last traded at $1.55 and had previously closed at $1.55.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 530,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

