Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $185.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.41.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DRI opened at $162.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,718 shares of company stock worth $2,472,931. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.