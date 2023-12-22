Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.41.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.21 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.