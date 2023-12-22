Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.28% of Darling Ingredients worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.