David J Yvars Group Buys 570 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 2.5% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

