David J Yvars Group Sells 1,125 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

David J Yvars Group decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for 2.1% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.
In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DT stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $56.18.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
