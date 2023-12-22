David J Yvars Group Sells 2,638 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

David J Yvars Group lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.6% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.