David J Yvars Group Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

David J Yvars Group cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,662 shares of company stock worth $2,593,634. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

