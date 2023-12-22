Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC Takes $568,000 Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. AdaptHealth accounts for about 0.5% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $983.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

