Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $625.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.54.

Shares of DECK opened at $704.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $379.03 and a 52-week high of $723.42.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after buying an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

