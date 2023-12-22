Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) dropped 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 364,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 209,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Defense Metals Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$57.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.44.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
