Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 59.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 36,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $76.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

