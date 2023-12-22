Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Reduced by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

