Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,038,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 6,186,647 shares.The stock last traded at $1.71 and had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Denison Mines Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 489.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

