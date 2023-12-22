DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous dividend of $0.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,083,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

