Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.68

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 249472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after buying an additional 325,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.