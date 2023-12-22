Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up about 2.5% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $135,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 431,426 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

